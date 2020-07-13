Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Hudson worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 71.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson by 55.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hudson by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

HUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of HUD stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $428.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Hudson Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter. Hudson had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

