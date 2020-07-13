AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,028 Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hudson by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 351,000 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of Hudson stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Hudson Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter. Hudson had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Analysts predict that Hudson Ltd will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

