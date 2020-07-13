Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,042 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BEST worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BEST by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,016 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEST opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.61. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. BEST’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

