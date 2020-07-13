Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Precigen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $36,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGEN. ValuEngine raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.53 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $34,285.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

