Axa Sells 75,000 Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Axa reduced its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.51 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $327.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

