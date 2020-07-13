Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alphatec worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 104.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 87,391 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

