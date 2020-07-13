Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.22% of Aptinyx worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

APTX stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Aptinyx Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

