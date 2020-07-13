Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AXT worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AXT by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in AXT by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.29. AXT Inc has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,147 shares in the company, valued at $734,737.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

