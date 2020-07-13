Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.
