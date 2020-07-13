Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,169,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2,711.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 319,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 308,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,512,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,247,000 after buying an additional 118,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 112,925 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.