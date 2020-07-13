Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $72.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $999,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $54,090,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,891,095. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 498.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Analyst Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

