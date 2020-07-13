Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

AMRC opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $3,517,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,967,116.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

