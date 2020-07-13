Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.23.

Shares of ALV opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 474,721 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Autoliv by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 221,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

