Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.13.

ALL opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Allstate has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,180,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Allstate by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

