BidaskClub Downgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Sell

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $59.26 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

