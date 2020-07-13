BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BANF. TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BANF opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.27. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

