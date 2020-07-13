CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. CBTX has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $438.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.27.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $258,450.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $204,800.00. Insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,680 in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CBTX by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 1,378.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

