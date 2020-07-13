CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. CBTX has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $438.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.27.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $258,450.00. Also, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $204,800.00. Insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $698,680 in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CBTX by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 1,378.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BidaskClub Downgrades Calavo Growers to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Calavo Growers to Sell
BancFirst Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
BancFirst Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
CBTX Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
CBTX Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
CareDx – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
CareDx – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Morgan Stanley Increases Snap Price Target to $25.00
Morgan Stanley Increases Snap Price Target to $25.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report