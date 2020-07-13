CareDx (CDNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/29/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/26/2020 – CareDx is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/23/2020 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “
- 6/19/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
- 5/18/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
CDNA stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.07. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 754.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CareDx by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth $73,000.
CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.
