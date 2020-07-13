CareDx (CDNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/29/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – CareDx is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/23/2020 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

6/19/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

5/18/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

CDNA stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.07. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $342,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,730.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,538 shares of company stock worth $6,872,723. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 754.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CareDx by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth $73,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

