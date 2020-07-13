Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/29/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

6/26/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/12/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/8/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $300,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,120 shares of company stock worth $2,701,393. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.