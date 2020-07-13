Morgan Stanley Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $25.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Snap from $12.25 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

SNAP stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $661,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,616,949 shares in the company, valued at $38,208,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $439,816.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,175,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock valued at $154,856,791.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 64.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 209,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 268.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Snap by 30.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Snap by 59.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

