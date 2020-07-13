Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $9.89 on Monday. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $123,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $489,887.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Flex by 12.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Flex by 80.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Flex by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

