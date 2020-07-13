Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.13. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 9,870.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Analyst Recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Latest News

