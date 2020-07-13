AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.
AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.
In related news, EVP Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,874.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $44,586.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,859 shares of company stock worth $15,109,943. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
