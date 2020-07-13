Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Pamela A. Little acquired 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $71,206.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,094.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Michael acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at $488,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $17,589,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 452,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

