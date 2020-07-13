Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

