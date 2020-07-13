Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Emerald Expositions Events
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.
