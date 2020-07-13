Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEX stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Emerald Expositions Events has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.66.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.