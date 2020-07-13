Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,498,487 shares of company stock valued at $289,795,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 477,223 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $591.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

