DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

DZSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.36.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.