$103.44 Million in Sales Expected for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to report $103.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.09 million. Azul reported sales of $667.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.01 million.

Several research firms have commented on AZUL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Azul by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,934 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Azul by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after buying an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Azul by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Azul by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

