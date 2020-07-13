Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 319,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 101,495 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.