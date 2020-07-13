AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Reviewing DSV AS/ADR and Its Peers
Flex Ltd Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
AssetMark Financial Holdings Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Rush Enterprises, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
