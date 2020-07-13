AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

