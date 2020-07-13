Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $38.30 on Monday. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

