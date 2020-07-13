SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

