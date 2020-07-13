BidaskClub Upgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to “Buy”

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SOHU. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of SOHU opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $434.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 263,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

