Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 5.04. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

