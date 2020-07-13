Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.
Shares of RTLR stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 5.04. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $20.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.