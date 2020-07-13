Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.86.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $156.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.29. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,149,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

