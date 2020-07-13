MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.86. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $584.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.67.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $381,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at $151,802.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,013. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

