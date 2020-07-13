BidaskClub Downgrades Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Strong Sell

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $261.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2,825.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

