$22.84 Million in Sales Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post $22.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $21.53 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $23.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $147.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $153.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $262.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In other news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,264 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after acquiring an additional 402,571 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,673,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,495,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

