Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $146.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.25 million to $156.00 million. Amarin reported sales of $100.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $658.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.74 million to $700.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $824.21 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 78.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Amarin by 99.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 152.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amarin by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

