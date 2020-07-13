Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.40 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 41,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $390,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,163.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,906 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after buying an additional 160,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,186,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after buying an additional 135,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 105.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,151,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after buying an additional 2,133,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,538,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

