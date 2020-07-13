Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IEP. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

IEP opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($6.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post -7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

