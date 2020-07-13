$181.87 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $181.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $186.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $187.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $764.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $775.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $815.68 million, with estimates ranging from $799.40 million to $830.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. UBS Group dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $51.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $520,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,850,605.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,186. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $16,111,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 333,329 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $12,767,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $7,217,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

