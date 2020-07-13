New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Raised to $160.00

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective upped by Nomura from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.20.

NYSE:EDU opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

