Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

EGO opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $3,754,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 308,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

