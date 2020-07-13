Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

