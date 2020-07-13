JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $74.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

