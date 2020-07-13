Citigroup Downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE:FSLY opened at $94.91 on Thursday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $49,881.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,233,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,934,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 704,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 603,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 233,384 shares in the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.