ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
ING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
ING opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
