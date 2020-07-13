Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after acquiring an additional 554,763 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 68.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 881,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 359,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

