PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAR. ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.47.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli purchased 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PAR Technology by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Analyst Recommendations for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

